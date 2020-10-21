1/1
Jewell Hope (Medley) Purkey
Jewell Hope (Medley) Purkey

Knoxville - Jewell Hope (Medley) Purkey, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away October 16, 2020. Jewell was a lifelong member of Christian Church of Fountain City. Preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Theodosia (Gas) Medley; brothers, Fred and Frank Medley; sister Roselee Haun. She will be greatly missed by survivors; brother, Henry Medley; son, Terry Wayne Purkey; granddaughter, Virginia Trent; great-grandchildren, Bettie and Blaine. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Saturday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Sunday at 12:45 pm at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm entombment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
OCT
24
Service
07:00 PM
OCT
25
Entombment
12:45 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
