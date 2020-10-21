Jewell Hope (Medley) Purkey
Knoxville - Jewell Hope (Medley) Purkey, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away October 16, 2020. Jewell was a lifelong member of Christian Church of Fountain City. Preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Theodosia (Gas) Medley; brothers, Fred and Frank Medley; sister Roselee Haun. She will be greatly missed by survivors; brother, Henry Medley; son, Terry Wayne Purkey; granddaughter, Virginia Trent; great-grandchildren, Bettie and Blaine. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Saturday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Sunday at 12:45 pm at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm entombment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921