Jewell Langston
Jewell Langston

Knoxville - Langston, Jewell, age 84 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a licensed hairdresser for over 20 years and retired from Travelers Insurance Company. Jewell was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Blanche Presley. Jewell is survived by daughters, Teresa Langston, Karen (Brian) Powers, Lorrie (Jim) Brookman; son, Ed Langston; grandchildren, Stephen, Christen, Erin, Heather, Dana, Jodi; great grandchildren, Angelina, Brayden, Jacob, Matthew, Emmalyn, Nolan, Sawyer, Raye; siblings, Ray (Sandy) Presley, Bonnie Keener, Ann (J.C.) Patterson; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will take place Monday, November 30th at 3:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Preacher J.C. Patterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
