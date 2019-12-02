Services
Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
1106 Highway 33 South
New Tazewell, TN 37825
(423) 259-8586
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell M. Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewell M. Brooks Obituary
Jewell M. Brooks

New Tazewell - Mrs. Jewell M. Brooks age 78 of New Tazewell, TN was born December 12, 1940 and went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was at home with her family by her side. Jewell was a very faithful member of Sunrise Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her: Parents: Oscar and Lucille (Cole) McBee, Son: Tracy Ancil Brooks, Brothers and sisters

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years: Coy A. Brooks, Son: Tony Brooks and Stephanie, Daughters: Teresa Irvin and Joseph Tortorice, Melissa and Steve Coffee

Three Grandchildren: Matthew Brooks, Lucas Brooks and Brooke Byrd, Two great-grandchildren: Johnathan Byrd and Emberlee Byrd

And a host of many other living relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Sam Griffen officiating Obituary will be read by Christopher Byrd and the Eulogy will be given by Brooke Byrd. Music will be provided by David Painter and George Cotton

Pallbearers: Carey McBee, Jeff McBee, Alan McBee, Christopher Byrd, Joseph Tortorice and Dan Lioce.

Entombment will be in the Greenwood Mausoleum in Knoxville Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 AM.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or .

~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -