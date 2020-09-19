Jewell Martin
Knoxville - Jewell Curtis Martin, age 91 of Knoxville, passed Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born in and grew up in Anderson County, moving to Fountain City upon his first job at the age of 14 with the Fountain City Water Company. He was employed by the KUB Water division for over 25 years. He was a faithful member of the Temple Baptist Church in Fountain City for over 40 years. He was an avid bowler for much of his life, playing occasionally in municipal leagues, as well as possessing a keenness for checkers and horseshoes. He was a great encourager and supporter his entire life to his whole family, tirelessly devoted, and he will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene; parents, Percy Martin, and Grace Vandagriff Martin; and his sister, Maxine Martin. He is survived by his son, Edwin Martin and wife Laura; nephew Terrell Hayes and wife Kim; his sister, Phyllis Hall; his brother, Randell Martin; his brothers Percy (Bud) Martin, Charles Martin, and sister, Mary; his grandchildren, Alex Hayes, and Brooke, Joy, Abby, and Skylar Martin; special brother-in-law Coy Holbert and wife Karen; and many extended family members that he loved.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Rev. Charles Lawson officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
