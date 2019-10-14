|
Jewell Parton Norton
Sevierville - On October 13, 2019, Jewell Parton Norton, age 89 of Sevierville, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Jewell was a native Sevier Countian and received her diploma from Sevier County High School, where she was captain of her basketball team. At her high school she met the love of her life, Charlie (C.A.) Norton. They were married for 59 years until his passing in 2006. Jewell received her Degree of Hair Design and Aesthetician from Joseph's School of Hair Design and established Jewell's Hair Fashions, and retired after 35 years. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed music, singing in the church choir, traveling, reading, and writing autobiographies about her siblings. Jewell was a member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Order of The Eastern Star (Matron Esther), and South Knoxville Optimisses Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie (C.A.) Norton Jr.; parents, Ernest and Zula Parton; sister, Bonnie Henderson; son-in-law, Bobby Thompson; brothers-in-law, Carl Gibson and Paul Henderson; and niece, Carolyn Henderson Whaley.
The family would like to thank Jewell's in-home caregivers: Andrea, Linda, Susan, Tina, Kristy, and Kayla.
Survivors:
Daughters and sons-in-law: Sharon (Sherri) A. Norton Thompson, Beverly and Ric Ailey, Cindi Parton Norton and Benny (Sonny) Hodges, and Andrea Norton
Grandsons: Lewis Thompson and wife Stacy, and Ricky Lee Norton
Great-granddaughter: Samantha Ashland Thompson
Brother and sister-in-law: Don and Linda Parton
Sister: Anna Ruth Gibson
Sister-in-law: Bettye Jones
Numerous beloved nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour for procession to Boyd's Creek Cemetery for 11 AM graveside services and interment. Serving as officiant will be Jewell's friend, Hospice Chaplain Janna Preston. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865(577-2807). Jewell's online guestbook is available at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019