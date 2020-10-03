J.H. Brown
Walland - J.H. Brown, age 75 of Walland, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease with Lewy Body Dementia. J was a faithful member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. He served in various roles including assistant treasurer, usher, and Sunday school teacher. He was a salesman at Star Sales Company in Knoxville, TN where he retired after 35 years. He loved to fish, but most of all he loved people. No one ever went without if he could help it. He always made sure children in the community had Christmas presents. J. was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam. Besides his Lord Jesus Christ, J loved his family most of all. He and Grace were married 45 years, many of which he took care of her. His daughter, Bethany was his pride and joy. We will miss J's joy for life, his contagious smile, and his vast library of jokes. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Cordella (Carroll) Brown; sisters, Pauline Ryan, Unavee Byrge, Ina Lou Brown; brother, Don Brown. Survived by his wife, Grace Millsaps Brown; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Tim Hatmaker; granddog, Thatcher; sisters, Angie Morales, Alavene Templin; and numerous special nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 4620 Cambridge Road, Walland, TN 37886. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jimmy Webb, Rev. Tom Waring and Rev. Chad Morrison officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020, for interment at Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com