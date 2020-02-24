Services
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
Knoxville - Wells, Jiles Burton Jr., age 59 died Sunday, February 23, 2020. He served his fellow man as a firefighter, paramedic and police officer. He loved to work and train K-9 dogs. He was preceded in death by parents, Jiles Wells Sr. and Edith Wells Sloan; step father, Charles Sloan. Surviviors, Joan Sloan, Step sister, also a host of family and friends and especially his girls Karen Heather and Alli Orren. No services are planned. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
