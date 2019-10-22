|
|
Jill "Nana" Philbrick Monroe
Knoxville - Jill "Nana" Philbrick Monroe passed away October 21, 2019 at home with her two loving children by her side after a battle with cancer. Jill was born sometime before April 10th, 1936. The exact day is a mystery since she was left in a basket on her parent's doorstep in Coral Gables, FL with a note that read, "Please take good care of my baby". Jill's brother, Jack, was adopted a few days later and they were raised as twins. Jill grew up with her parents W.L. and Christine Philbrick in South Florida, where she lived through WWII and told of rationing sugar and shoes while growing a victory garden in her yard. From 1947-2002, she spent summers at the family's mountain house in Hendersonville, NC. After graduating from Northwestern University, she returned to South Florida, became a certified embalmer and worked in the family's funeral home. She then taught elementary school until she met and married her husband, G.D. Jill was able to travel the world, first as an Air Force spouse, then as a tourist with a great sense of adventure. Jill enjoyed each reunion of the USAF 77th Fighter Squadron Wing. Jill lived in England, Germany, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Ft. Walton Beach, FL before moving to Knoxville, TN in 2002. She was a proud and loud "cradle Episcopalian" who served in many parish ministries: choir, handbells, chalice bearer, lector, flower guild, office support, hospital chaplain, EFM Mentor, Stephen Minister and Stephen Leader. At the height of the AIDS crisis in the 90's, Jill led an AIDS ministry in Florida, letting many people know they were loved when society did not support them. Jill loved British humor, dogs, snow skiing, fine dining, Crystal Cruises, Irish butter, Fox News, and USDA Prime steaks, extra rare- "Just pass it over the grill". At home each evening, she won Jeopardy from her recliner, having gained great knowledge of world geography, classical music, art, literature, theater, movies, history, religion, sports, and other hodgepodge trivia. She was a great hostess and cook, had a heart for people, knew what everyone ought to do and generously shared her unsolicited advice. Jill was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Graham Devon Monroe, Jr. Survivors include her brother, Jack (Rosemary) Philbrick, Oldsmar, FL., son and daughter-in-law, Chris (Jennifer) Monroe, Knoxville, TN, daughter and son-in-law, Jenny (Brian) Schooley, Prattville, AL, and seven grandchildren who knew her as Nana: Brent Schooley, Aaron (Jessica) Schooley, Brooke Monroe, Bennett (Ellie) Monroe, Grace Schooley, Graham Monroe, and Anna Schooley. Many thanks to Dr. Dave Aljadir for his loving care and the doctors and nurses at UTMC. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension 800 S. Northshore Drive Knoxville, TN 37919 with Father Pat Wingo and Father Chris Hogan officiating. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be offered to the Stephen Ministry program at Ascension. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019