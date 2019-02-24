Resources
JIM CROLEY

MY SWEETHEART, MY HUSBAND ENTERED HEAVEN, 02/24/08

Jim, the month of February brings back many wonderful and fun memories. In that lovely month of the early fifties, we met and got married. You, a young soldier, and I, a teenager. I call them the

"Magical Fifties."

Although God took you to Heaven in February 2008; our love shall forever live on.

I often relate to the writing by Jennings of "Memories." I quote: "Nothing that is memorable ever passes… for in memory, the past is ever present."

Jim, every step of our young lives led us to each other; and thats where we'll always be… together. Sweet Memories!



Your loving wife, Millie
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
