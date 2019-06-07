|
Jim Croley
Entered Heaven, 02/24/08
Jim, today is your birthday, and I'm thinking of all the good times we had traveling with our good friends,
Ernie and Dolores.
On this particular occasion we were visiting London. While enjoying the activity at Piccadilly Square, we happened to look around, and there you were; astride the huge statue of a lion; waving your hat "like a cowboy." Needless to say, it was quite hilarious!
Jim, not a day goes by that I don't relive the happy times we've shared throughout our 55 years of marriage. You'll always and ever be close to my heart in sweet memories.
Happy Birthday!
Your loving wife, Millie & Family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019