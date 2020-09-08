Jim Dunlap
Kodak - James "Jim" Wesley Dunlap - age 87 of Kodak passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Jim was a member and singer at Kodak United Methodist Church. He owned several locations of Handy-Dandy Food Market and The Western Store. Jim greatly enjoyed horseback riding on trails in the mountains. Preceded in death by parents, Deadrick and Lula Moore Dunlap; wife, Madeline Clabo Dunlap; sons, James Robert Dunlap, Mark Wesley Dunlap, and Gary Michael Dunlap; grandson, John Brian Dunlap; three sisters; and eight brothers. Survived by grandchildren, Allyson (Brent) Hodson, James Bradley (Laura) Dunlap; Justin (Cindy) Dunlap; and Seth Dunlap; and eight great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 11:00-12:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ty Harrison and Pastor Melissa Smith officiating. Following the service, there will be a procession to Asbury Cemetery for the interment. The funeral services may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com