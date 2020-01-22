|
|
Jim Frye
Knoxville - Jim H. Frye, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Born 9/17/1955 passed on 1/18/2020.
A Rule High School class of '73 graduate and retired Sergeant of Knox County Sheriff's office.
He was preceded in death by father, Verlin Frye.
Survived by mother, Genny Frye; wife, Karen Frye; daughters, Amber Molen, Britney Estey, Kayla Perez, Kelsey Redding, Brandi Lawson; sons, Eric Frye, Chris and Matt DeAngelo; brother, Larry Frye; and 10 grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, January 27th at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church. Receiving friends and family 5-7 pm, service at 7:00pm. Please wear your orange and white in Jim's memory, "GO VOLS"!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020