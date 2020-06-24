Or Copy this URL to Share

Jim Hart



Oak Ridge - A celebration of life service for Jim Hart of Oak Ridge will be Sunday June 28th, 2:00pm at TWO RIVERS CHURCH 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City, TN 37772 in the large auditorium allowing for social distancing. His wife Yvonne Hart invites all of his friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store