Jim Hicks
Jim Hicks

Rutledge - James Clayton "Jim" Hicks, born October 10, 1948, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 after complications from heart disease. Jim is survived by his loving partner, Mary Lou Everett, his son, Kip Hicks and wife, Jessa; daughter, Jennifer Hicks Spencer and husband, Lee; son, Josh Hicks and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Paine Phillips, Aiden and Colby Spencer, Annastyn Knight and Travis Hicks; sister, Barbara McCormick, and many loving friends and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Billy Hicks.

Jim was an alumnus of the Karns High School class of 1966 (Always a Beaver) and graduated from MTSU in 1975 where he played football (Go Raiders) and studied Agricultural Science. His lifelong career spanned many years at Tyson Foods, Carroll's Foods, Seaboard Farms, and Maple Creek Farms. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and Bird Dog Trial Champion. He will truly be missed by all.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Spout Spring Estates Winery and Vineyard, located at 430 Riddle Ln, in Blaine, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The family will welcome friends from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. with a short service at 5:00p.m. Light snacks will be available. The service will also be available via video stream at http://865media.com/JimHicks/. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in memory of Jim Hicks to Mike Moore Football Fund, C/O MTSU Foundation, P.O. Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
