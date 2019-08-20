|
Dr. Jim Kelley
Knoxville - Dr. Jim Kelley of Knoxville, TN, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75 on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents James C. Kelley, Margaret Walter Herring and Melvin G. Herring.
Jim grew up in Oak Ridge, TN during the time of the Manhattan Project. He was proud to be an Oak Ridge Wild Cat. Jim was a graduate of Carson Newman College, East Tennessee State University, and Clemson University. He began his long career in academics, teaching biology, zoology, anatomy and physiology at Mississippi College and continued his teaching career at the University of Southern Mississippi and Carson Newman College. He joined the faculty of Pellissippi State Community College, at its inception, where he served as the Department Head of Natural and Behavioral Sciences until his retirement in 2014. Jim was proud of his many students and seeing them reach their goals in various professions. These included a host of students who are currently serving in health professions all over the country.
Jim loved nature, cats, collecting pennies, a good joke, Clemson Tiger football, and his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lorna Swanson Kelley of Knoxville, and his children Christy Raines and husband Shawn of Farragut, Shane Kelley and wife Laura of Knoxville, Leiza Kelley and Yana Kelley both of Knoxville. He is also survived by the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Maggie, Shawn Douglas and Madison Raines of Farragut, Callen and Cate Kelley of Knoxville.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday at St Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 10 Sugarwood Drive in Farragut with The Rev. Brett P. Backus and The Rev. Amy Morehous officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pellissippi State Foundation, www.pstcc.edu/foundation/, with donations specified for the new science lab, or to the Georgia Ballet of Marietta, Georgia, www.georgiaballet.org
Friends and family attending the receiving of friends may also bring a penny or two, Jim's favorite item to collect, to donate to the Young Williams Animal Shelter.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019