Jim O'Dell
Soddy Daisy - James "Jim" H. O'Dell, 64, of Soddy Daisy, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Jim was a current member of Dallas Bay Church, and a former member of Red Bank Baptist Church and Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville. Jim was known far and wide for his beautiful voice. One of his favorite songs to perform was "Listen to the Hammer Ring". Recently, he met a minister who shared with Jim that as a child he was saved during that song. Hundreds of people have been blessed by Jim's love of the Lord through his music.
Jim was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, and a friend. His children and grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He couldn't go to Disney enough, and was a big kid at heart. People who knew him loved him, and people who didn't couldn't help but envy his infectious smile and radiant spirit. He will be missed by many, but none more than his wife of 46 years, Beverly, and his loving family. He is survived by sons, Jeremy (Lesleigh) O'Dell, Sorrento, FL; Ben (Natalie) O'Dell, Soddy Daisy; daughter Allison (Chad) Burnett, Soddy Daisy; grandchildren, Emily, Bentley, Olivia, Sadie, and Weston; brother, Charles (Sylvia) O'Dell, Knoxville. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar & Mossie O'Dell.
Psalm 144:4, "Man is like a breath; his days are like a fleeting shadow." Jim knew this, that's why he lived every day to its fullest. He knew what was important in this life. It was not money, or career, or possessions, or accolades. It was loving the Lord God almighty with all his heart, it was loving his family and spending time with them, it was teaching them about Jesus, and guiding them toward a relationship with Him. That was Jim's desire, and that was by far, his most important achievement in this life. Jim stands at the throne today with a smile on his face, and a song in his soul. God looked at him and said "well done, my good and faithful servant".
Jim was retired from TVA. He served as the Soddy Daisy High School Football Booster Club President. He was also active in the Hixson baseball little league, and the Loftis sports booster club.
Please keep Jim's family in your prayers. The loss of someone you love is still a loss. The comfort comes in the fact that for those who love the Lord, it is never good-bye, just see you later!
A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020