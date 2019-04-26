|
|
Jim Whaley
Sevierville, TN
Jim "Papa" Whaley went home to be with his Lord and join his wife of 42 years on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born January 10, 1944 and for 75 years blessed us with his unconditional love. Jim was owner of Jim Whaley Real Estate. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his parents James Foch and Evelyn Lou King Whaley and wife Carolyn "GiGi" Henderson Whaley. He is survived by his son: Art Whaley; daughter and son-in-law: Jaymie and Dennis Woods; grandchildren: Dillon and Cara Woods; sisters: Karen Gibson, Sarah Jane Quindry, and Debbie Cardwell; nieces Shawn King and husband Marc, Tracy McNeal and husband Chad; nephews Zack Gibson, Brad Whaley, Billy King, James Cardwell and wife Ashley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Pauletta and Eddie Wey; nieces: LoriEd Giammo and husband Danny, Mika DeVault and husband Randy; great nieces: Kaytlin Giammo and Madison DeVault; great nephews: Karson Giammo and Mayne DeVault; many other beloved family members and friends. The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Carolyn H. Whaley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o SCHS Foundation, P.O. Box 4124, Sevierville, TN 37864. A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be held at 5:30 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Rev. Steve Brewer will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019