|
|
Jimmie Arden, Jr.
Lenoir City - Jimmie Lynn Arden, Jr. - age 53 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was a former iron worker and loved to fish. Jimmie was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Lunn Arden, Sr.; grandparents, Leon and Esta Brummitt, J.W. and Una Arden; best friend and cousin, John Nitz. He is survived by his sons, Jimmie Lynn Arden III and Corey Arden; daughter, Heather Arden; grandchildren, Lexie and Brayden Arden; mother, Charlotte Arden and her companion, David Williams; brother, Donnie Arden (Peggy); special aunt, Linda Gail Burnette; cousin, Stacy Nitz and her children, Henley and Rayley. A celebration of Jimmie's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019