Jimmie Arthur Haynes
Jimmie Arthur Haynes

Lenoir City - Jimmie Arthur Haynes, age 71 of Lenoir City passed away on July 6, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Jimmie was a Vietnam Veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a professional landscaper who also enjoyed raising cattle. Preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Moats Haynes; parents, Jacob and Lora Lee Haynes; sister-in-law, Kathy Moats and several siblings. Survived by his nephew, Sammy Maynard and wife, Linda; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Taylor Adams and Rev. Sammy Maynard officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
JUL
JUL
9
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
JUL
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
JUL
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
