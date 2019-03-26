Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Berrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Berrier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmie Berrier Obituary
Jimmie Berrier

Knoxville, TN

Jimmie Berrier age 60 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Jimmie was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and anything outdoors. Jimmie was a faithful employee of Price Landscaping for 43 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jimmie was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Berrier and son, Jimmy Berrier II. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Berrier; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Robby Crawford; mother-in-law, Ruth Mauk as well as several nephews and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for Jimmie at a later date and will be announced at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home website.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.