|
|
Jimmie Berrier
Knoxville, TN
Jimmie Berrier age 60 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Jimmie was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and anything outdoors. Jimmie was a faithful employee of Price Landscaping for 43 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jimmie was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Berrier and son, Jimmy Berrier II. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Berrier; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Robby Crawford; mother-in-law, Ruth Mauk as well as several nephews and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for Jimmie at a later date and will be announced at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home website.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019