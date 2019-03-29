|
Jimmie Lou Kirby
Knoxville, TN
Jimmie Lou Kirby, age 73, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Knoxville. She was an employee of Parkwest Hospital for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Kirby; her Mother Mary Crouch and father Jimmy Crouch, sister Shirley Hunley. Jimmie is survived by her daughter, Leslie Kosier and husband, Douglas; grandchildren Curtis and Christina Kosier; and her niece Aleshia Hunley and Gralan Hunley; many life long friends and many new friends from Westmorland rehab. Family will receive friends 10:30am-noon on Saturday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westmorland Angel Fund, 5837 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 ATTN: ACTIVITIES DEPT
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019