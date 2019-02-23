|
|
Jimmie Ray Bolton
Lady Lake, FL
Jimmie Ray Bolton passed away on Sunday February 17th, 2019. A native of Clinton Tennessee, he resided the last four years in Lady Lake Florida. A devout Christian, Army Veteran, member of IBEW Local 26 for more than 50 years, Loving Husband, and Father, he will be sorely missed. John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
He is preceded in death by his Father Lester Bolton, Mother Stella Bolton, Brothers Leo Bolton, Claude Bolton, David Bolton, John Bolton, Warren Bolton, Frank Bolton, and Sister Aileen Cary.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Eliza Bolton, Son Calvin Bolton, Grandson Jakob Bolton, Brother L.W. (Les) Bolton, Sister Betty Mohler, numerous Nephews and Nieces.
Funeral services are being provided by Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Friends and Family will be held on Sunday February 24th, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Services will directly follow the Visitation. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that friends and family donate to Shriners Hospital.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019