Jimmie Ruth Stephens Ball Kyle
Jimmie Ruth Stephens Ball Kyle took her heavenly flight on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 9:40 pm.
She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by husband, Charles Kyle; parents, Willie and Adelaide Stephens; 3 siblings and former husband and father of children, James Ball.
Survived by children: Bernard, Orrige (Marcy), Patrice (Leon), Bettina, and Roderick (Michelle) Ball, Brandy (Gregory) Cousar, Toni (Whitney) Leath, Robert (Rosie), Kevin, Natasha, Alishia, and Malisha Kyle; 28 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; siblings, Bernice Duckett. Los Angeles, CA, Willie TA Stephens, Waukegan, Ill, Diane Crayton and Linda (Lawrence) Davis, Detroit, MI; Eugene (Gilda) Stephens, Farmington Hills, MI; Thelma (Craig) Smith, Angela (Josh) Dailey, Grace, Wilma, Wilbert, and David Stephens; special friends: Man's best friend "Beauty", Joe Smith, Sr., Marie Davis, Willie Mae Griffin, Chelita Geter, Julia V. Ball, Angela and LB Keith, Marzella Allen, Pat Evans, Gloria Robinson, the Jackson and Donaldson families.
Sunday, November 3, 2019, the family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at New Hope M.B. Church, 2504 Cecil Avenue. Reverend Dr. Joe B. Maddox officiating. Interment will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at TN State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or
www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019