Jimmie Whitted
Seymour - Jimmie Wallace Whitted, 82 of Seymour, TN, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. He was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his father McKinley and mother, Wilma Valentine Whitted ; brothers Buford Carl Whitted and Stanley McKinley Whitted; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Whitted.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years Beatrice Whitted; daughter, Patricia (Jeff) Millsaps; son, Ray (Connie) Whitted; son, Ricky (Angie) Whitted; son, Kenny (Jill) Whitted; daughter, Janet Whitted; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Southside Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 14th from 5:00-7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Luke Wilkerson and Rev. Clarence Gresham officiating. A Graveside Service will begin on Wednesday, July 15th at 11am at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
