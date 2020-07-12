1/1
Jimmie Whitted
Jimmie Whitted

Seymour - Jimmie Wallace Whitted, 82 of Seymour, TN, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. He was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his father McKinley and mother, Wilma Valentine Whitted ; brothers Buford Carl Whitted and Stanley McKinley Whitted; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Whitted.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years Beatrice Whitted; daughter, Patricia (Jeff) Millsaps; son, Ray (Connie) Whitted; son, Ricky (Angie) Whitted; son, Kenny (Jill) Whitted; daughter, Janet Whitted; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Southside Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 14th from 5:00-7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Luke Wilkerson and Rev. Clarence Gresham officiating. A Graveside Service will begin on Wednesday, July 15th at 11am at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
