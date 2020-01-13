Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
8:00 PM
Jimmy B. Manis Obituary
Jimmy B. Manis

Knoxville - Jimmy B. Manis age 66 of Knoxville, TN passed away on January 10, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his son, Jimmy "Peanut" Manis.

He is survived by his daughter, Christina Keith; son, Rudy Manis; grandchildren, Brandi Langley and Thomas Morgan; great grandchildren, Austin and Zoe Langley, Joseph Worthington; long-time girlfriend, Patricia Zimmer; ex-wife, Penny Manis; four brothers and one sister.

The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm Wednesday, January 15th at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 8pm. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Manis family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
