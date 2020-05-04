|
Jimmy Clayton Pratt
Corryton - Jimmy Clayton Pratt- Age 78 of Corryton, TN, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by Parents Clayton and Louise Pratt; Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law Hillary and Opal Conley; Nephew Paxton Pratt; Sister-in-law Sandra Sherrod; Brothers-in-law John Conley; Dennis Conley; Donnie Stiles; David Sherrod; and Howard Bailey.
Survived by loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Gail Conley Pratt; Daughters Kristi Pratt; Stephanie (Chris) McIntosh; Chique Pratt; a very, very special Granddaughter Piper Mullins; Brother Danny (Debbie) Pratt; Sisters Marie Bailey; Connie (Ron) Guinn; Doris (David) Lively; and Deloris (Jeff) Hicks; Sisters-in-law Juanita Conley, Jackie Israel, and Pam Stiles. as well as several loved nieces and nephews. Jimmy was blessed to have great and devoted friends in Freddie and Judy Ibsen ,Bob Hatfield, Billy Ceaserino, and Buster Stuart.
No services will be held. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Pratt family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020