Jimmy D. Holbrook
Knoxville - Jimmy D. Holbrook, 73, of Farragut, Tennessee, passed away peacefully into the arms of Christ, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. Jim was a 1964 graduate of Fulton High School, where he cultivated numerous lifelong friendships. He never knew a stranger, making friends wherever he went. He was very active in alumni events, where he will be sorely missed. Beginning in the 1970s, Jim was involved in charitable and community groups, including the March of Dimes, promotion of the mission of Gideons International, and the Cub Scouts of America. He grew up attending Arlington Baptist Church, was later a member of Concord United Methodist Church, and most recently attended Christ Covenant Church in Farragut.
He is preceded in death by his son, Christian Michael Holbrook, and his parents, Howard and Hazel Holbrook. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Patterson Holbrook; his son, Jimmy Holbrook, Jr., and wife, Lana; his grandchildren, Brandon Holbrook, Drew Holbrook (fiancé, Ariana Beedle), and Hannah Archer (husband, Kevin); and many other loving relatives and friends.
A Receiving of Friends will be held in the chapel at Rose Mortuary, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 12:00 to 2:00. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00. Following the service, the funeral procession will travel to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a brief graveside service and interment.
The Rev. Seth Hammond will lead the Celebration of Life Service. Music will be led by Minister of Music Gabe Loving. Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Holbrook, Jr., Brandon Holbrook, Drew Holbrook, Kevin Archer, Donald Holbrook, and Darrell Holbrook. Honorary Pallbearer is Stanley Holbrook. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019