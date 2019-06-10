Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Concord
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
First Baptist Concord
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
McClellan Cemetery
Knoxville - Hunt, Jimmy D., age 86, of Knoxville, formerly of Madisonville, passed away 2:25 A.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home, Knoxville. Member of First Baptist Concord. Veteran of U.S. Army. Survivors, wife, Margaret Wilson Hunt, Daughter & son-in-law, Lisa & Craig Hammer, Granddaughter, Kayla Hammer, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Jasper & Mag Thomas Hunt, 8 siblings. A special "thank you" to the staff at the Ben Atchley Tennessee Veterans Home. Funeral 7 P.M. Monday, First Baptist Concord, Jeff Rowe, Pastor Larry Boyles & Pastor Jeff Lawrence officiating. Interment 1 P.M. Tuesday, McClellan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Independent CRI Ministries, Nicaragua, 611 Long Rd., Lenoir City, TN 37772, International Sports Consulting, P.O. Box 32487, Knoxville, TN 37930 or to Mission of Hope, P.O. Box 51824, Knoxville, TN 37950. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday at First Baptist Concord and will also receive friends 11:45 A.M. - 12:45 P.M. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 10, 2019
