|
|
Jimmy Dale Green
Seymour - Jimmy Dale Green age 61, of Seymour, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020. He was a member and Deacon of Union Valley Baptist Church. He loved to farm and spend time with his family and travel. His 5 grandchildren were the light of his life. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Paul Green, Mother Louise Dellinger, brother, Ronnie Green, sister, Molly Cummings, and brother-in-law; Harold Johnson.
Survivors: Beloved wife: Margaret Ingle Green. Son: Chris and April Green. Daughter: LeAnna and James Webb; Grandchildren: Abby, Keylee, Morgan, Britain, and Mallory. Mother-in-law: Veta Ingle. Brothers: Roger and Kay Green. Sisters: Dorothy Johnson, Debbie and Randall Blazer. Brothers-in-law: J.R. Cummings, and Edward Ingle. Sister-in-law: Florann Green. Several nieces, nephews. Special friends: John Price, Bobbie and Billie Fox.
Special thanks to Wendy, Tina, and Donna at Seymour Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held at Boyd's Creek Cemetery. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangement. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020