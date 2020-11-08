1/1
Jimmy Grable
Knoxville - Jimmy Grable, age 72, passed away suddenly at his home on November7, 2020. He was a member of Atkins Baptist Church. He was greatly loved by his church family. He, along with Gary Graybeal, started and owned Grable Roofing in 1973.

He is preceded in death by his father Phillip Graybeal, mother Lillie Graybeal, siblings Fred Grable, Ray Graybeal, Louise Johnson, Edith Atkins, Bernice Cowart, and Larry Graybeal, and son Eddie Childress.

He is survived by his loving wife Lucy Owenby, daughter Trish (Chuck) McNew, grandchildren Eddie McNew, Brittney (Dan) Goode, great-grandchild Brently Meyers, a special nephew Gary Graybeal, sister Betty (Frank) McMillian, brother Eulas Graybeal, and a large loving family with many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, November 11, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, followed by a 7:00pm funeral service, with Reverend A.C. Cooper and Reverend Larry Woods officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel to leave in procession foe an 11:00am graveside service at Fort Sumter Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
