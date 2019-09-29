Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vonore Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Harold Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Harold Moore Obituary
Jimmy Harold Moore

Madisonville - Moore, Jimmy Harold, age 72, of Madisonville, finally is at peace and rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father, Thursday evening, September 26, 2019 at his home. Longtime member of Vonore Baptist Church, where he was very active in Discipleship training & the children's church. He was proud to be a big part of the construction of new sanctuary of Vonore Baptist. Harold had a passion for Missions, going on trips and working on building churches and in the financing & building one of those churches. Survivors, loving wife of 51 years, Darline Moser Moore, Sons & daughter-in-law, Michael & Lacey Moore, Victor Moore, Daughter, Stella Marie Moore, Grandchildren, Andrew Moore & Hunter Stallings, Brothers & sisters-in-law, Ronnie & Gail Moore, Robert D. & Donita Moore, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by son, Jason Moore, parents, Roy & Imogene White Moore, brother, William Roy (Bill) Moore. Funeral 4 P.M. Monday, Vonore Baptist Church, Rev. Andrew Osakue & Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment Island Creek Cemetery. Family will receive friends 2-4 P.M. Monday at Vonore Baptist Church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now