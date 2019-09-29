|
|
Jimmy Harold Moore
Madisonville - Moore, Jimmy Harold, age 72, of Madisonville, finally is at peace and rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father, Thursday evening, September 26, 2019 at his home. Longtime member of Vonore Baptist Church, where he was very active in Discipleship training & the children's church. He was proud to be a big part of the construction of new sanctuary of Vonore Baptist. Harold had a passion for Missions, going on trips and working on building churches and in the financing & building one of those churches. Survivors, loving wife of 51 years, Darline Moser Moore, Sons & daughter-in-law, Michael & Lacey Moore, Victor Moore, Daughter, Stella Marie Moore, Grandchildren, Andrew Moore & Hunter Stallings, Brothers & sisters-in-law, Ronnie & Gail Moore, Robert D. & Donita Moore, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by son, Jason Moore, parents, Roy & Imogene White Moore, brother, William Roy (Bill) Moore. Funeral 4 P.M. Monday, Vonore Baptist Church, Rev. Andrew Osakue & Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment Island Creek Cemetery. Family will receive friends 2-4 P.M. Monday at Vonore Baptist Church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019