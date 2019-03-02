Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Jefferson City
Jimmy Howard Obituary
Jimmy Howard

New Market, TN

Jimmy Howard, age 81, passed away on February 28, 2019. He was born in New Market, TN on October 10, 1937.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Gladis Foster Howard.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williford Howard; sons, Zane Howard, and Todd (Sheila) Howard; grandchildren, Rebecca Howard, Victoria Howard, Ryan Howard, and Jerrett Pierce.

He was a 40-year employee of the Tennessee Department of Transportation and served with the Tennessee Air National Guard during the Berlin Crisis. Jimmy loved his family, church, and farm.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Jefferson City from 3pm-5pm. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Forward in Faith Program in Jimmy's name. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Howard family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019
