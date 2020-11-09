1/1
Jimmy Howard Robertson
Jimmy Howard Robertson

Knoxville - 2/21/1953 - 11/2/2020

The Tennessee Conference sadly lost a pillar on Monday, November 2, 2020, when Mr. Jimmy Howard Robertson, age 67, transitioned to his heavenly home with his wife, Willie Jean, by his side. Jimmy united with Spurgeon Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church under the Pastorate of Rev. Nathan Jones. A God-fearing man, he worked tirelessly in so many capacities. He will be dearly missed for his love, dedication and service to his family, church and community.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, a public walkthrough will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Spurgeon Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 100 Houston Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. A funeral service to follow for immediate family and close friends. Interment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the walkthrough. Service will be live-streamed on Facebook.com/ Pug Fuller Video. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
