|
|
Jimmy J. Collins
Powell, TN
Jimmy J. Collins - of Powell, TN. Passed away on May 21, 2019, at the age of 43. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, "pop-pop", and friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Collins; father, Jimmy L. Collins; and grandparents, Homer and Cindy Coots, and Melvin and Essie Collins. He is survived by his wife, Misty Collins; children, Preston Collins, Abrianna Collins, Brittany (Mason) Bridges, and Caitlyn Wright; grandson, Lincoln Bridges. Also survived by sisters, Patricia (Lonnie) Hoskins and Cindy Childers; nephew, Justin Childers; niece, Tawana (Lee) Jones; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1PM to 3 PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 3 PM with Rev. David Cloud officiating. Following the funeral service family and friends will go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for a graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999.
www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019