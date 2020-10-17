1/1
Jimmy Jack "Jj" Hatmaker Jr.
1972 - 2020
Jimmy Jack "JJ" Hatmaker Jr.

Lake City - Jimmy Jack "JJ" Hatmaker Jr., age 48 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. JJ was born September 5, 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Jimmy Jack Hatmaker Sr and Linda Sue Foust Hatmaker. Jimmy was a born-again Christian. He was a member of Hillvale Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Jimmy was a graduate of Roane State Community College with Associates Degrees in Health Physics and Industrial Hygiene. He had been employed at Oak Ridge in various capacities for over 20 years. His last position was Radiological Protection Supervisor for the UCOR Waste Operations Project. Jimmy loved fishing, dirt racing, and watching NASCAR. But most of all he loved his son Jacob Hatmaker dearly. Jacob was his total pride and joy. In lieu of flowers (although appreciated) we ask donations be made to the scholarship fund for his son. There are two ways to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-or-trade-school-fund?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0KeH8FH8hs-uZEscgfd9zQfdJp3yHBYNJV_qQIwSpqXX1ZhbWy7MJWmIo Mail checks to the "Wilkins Law Firm" and in the memo line put "FBO Jacob Hatmaker". Wilkins Law Firm, 7632 Gleason Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Survivors include Son: Jacob Hatmaker, Brother: Timothy "Tim" Hatmaker and Bethany of Knoxville, and Special Cousin: Steve Braden. Masks will be required to attend the public visitation, funeral service, or graveside service for JJ Hatmaker, per the family's request. If you have any illness, please respect the family's wishes and call the funeral home to relay your condolences instead of attending. Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Scarborough officiating. Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
