Jimmy Jones
Knoxville - Jimmy Kyle Jones - age 86 of Strawberry Plains passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Jimmy was born on April 10,1934 and was a 1962 graduate of L.MU. He first married Evelyn Williams and they later divorced, 10 years later he married Glenda Justus in 1986. Jimmy was a charter member of Glenn Oak Baptist Church and was an instrumental part in the growth of the Church. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Rima Kitts Jones; mother-in-law, Blanche Justus; brother, Jo Jones. Survived by wife of 36 years, Glenda Lee Jones; daughter, Candee Whitson and step-daughter Michelle Calnan; grandchildren, Angelia (Craig) Coffey,Jason(Ariella) Whitson and Ambrielle and Noah, Kimberly Coffey, Cody(Michaela) Kennedy; sister, Doris(Lee) Wortham; father-in-law, E.G Justus; nephew, Aaron Wortham; and loving dog, Oreo. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastors Danny Scates and Roger Sikes officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM on Wednesday at Washburn Cemetery for a 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com