Jimmy Lee Lay
Jimmy Lee Lay

Knoxville - Jimmy Lee Lay- age 82 of Knoxville passed away on October 31, 2020. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith and was a truck driver for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Beatrice Hurst Lay. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Walker Lay; daughter, Tracy Lay; sons, David (Kim) Walker and Steve (Pam) Walker; grandchildren, Marie Allis, Josh (Ashley) Allis, Justin Walker, Nick (Courtney) Allis, and Josh Walker; sister, Jane (Stuart) Hall; nephews, Mike and Brian Hall; special friend Charlie Neal; and countless motorcycle friends. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier Hwy at 9:15 AM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 for a 9:30 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard, P.o. Box 22802, Knoxville, TN 37933. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
