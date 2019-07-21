|
Jimmy Lowell Tinker
Sweetwater - Tinker, Jimmy Lowell., age 78, of Sweetwater, passed away 3:28 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home. Attended New Hope Presbyterian Church. Survivors, wife, Sue McKee Tinker, Daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Darryl Dexter, Grandson, Grayson Dexter, all of Sweetwater, Brother-in-law & sisters-in-law, Jean Seitz, Linda Wright, Marvin & Helen McKee, Several nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death by parents, George W. & Otta Lou Collins Tinker.
A special "Thank You" to Avalon Hospice and to the special caregiver, Kelly Todd. Funeral 7 PM Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Dwayne Leming & Rev. David Koopman officiating. Active pallbearers, Chad Leming, Roy Leslie, James Hodge, Kelly Todd, Matt Deaton & Ricky Coleman, Honorary pallbearers, Bob Wolf, Bob Giles, George Anderson, Charlie Hall, Bob Leming & Marvin McKee. Interment 11 A.M. Tuesday, New Hope Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019