Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Cemetery
Jimmy Lowell Tinker Obituary
Jimmy Lowell Tinker

Sweetwater - Tinker, Jimmy Lowell., age 78, of Sweetwater, passed away 3:28 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home. Attended New Hope Presbyterian Church. Survivors, wife, Sue McKee Tinker, Daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Darryl Dexter, Grandson, Grayson Dexter, all of Sweetwater, Brother-in-law & sisters-in-law, Jean Seitz, Linda Wright, Marvin & Helen McKee, Several nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death by parents, George W. & Otta Lou Collins Tinker.

A special "Thank You" to Avalon Hospice and to the special caregiver, Kelly Todd. Funeral 7 PM Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Dwayne Leming & Rev. David Koopman officiating. Active pallbearers, Chad Leming, Roy Leslie, James Hodge, Kelly Todd, Matt Deaton & Ricky Coleman, Honorary pallbearers, Bob Wolf, Bob Giles, George Anderson, Charlie Hall, Bob Leming & Marvin McKee. Interment 11 A.M. Tuesday, New Hope Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019
