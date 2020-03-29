Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Jimmy Lynn McNeilly

Jimmy Lynn McNeilly

Maryville - "Jimmy" Lynn McNeilly, age 66, went home to be with The Lord on March 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his Father, Doyle McNeilly; Mother, Bernice McNeilly; Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Don and Bessie McNeilly, Kent and Flora McNeilly, and Ray McNeilly. He is survived by his soul mate and loving wife, Shannon McNeilly; Brothers, Terry and Elizabeth McNeilly, David McNeilly, and John McNeilly; Mother-in-law, Geraldine Crabtree; Brother-in-law, Dennis and Melody Fife; Sisters-in-law, Pam Russell and Donna McNeilly; Many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Jimmy was a retired steelworker and was known for his love of horses. He loved farm life, his family and friends. A private service and interment will be held with Pastor Jack Hitch officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
