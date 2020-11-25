1/
Jimmy M. Simerly
{ "" }
Jimmy M Simerly

Maryville - Jimmy M Simerly, aged 76, formerly of Maryville, passed away on November 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Edna Simerly, his wife of 47 years Carmin C (Paolo) Simerly, and his brother Jerry Simerly. He is survived by his son Jimmy (Michael Campbell) Simerly Jr of Goodlettsville, his sisters JoAnn (Marion) Waters of Maryville and Barbara Thomas and Charlene Shade, both of Knoxville, and his brother Charles Mills, of Nashville. Memorial gifts may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

