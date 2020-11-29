Jimmy Presley
Loudon - Jimmy Presley - age 79 of Loudon, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was a member and deacon of Silver Ridge Baptist. Jimmy retired from Arvin Meritor with 24 years of service. He loved fishing but most of all he loved his Lord and his family.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James "Bee" and Eva (Miller) Presley; son, Steve Presley; brothers: Roscoe, Bobby, Clayton, Wayne and Carl Presley, Garry and James Ray Miller; sister, Willie Ruth Lynn, and infant sister, Sarah Elizabeth Presley; brother-in-law, Marshall "Cricket" Brown; sisters-in-law, Nellie Presley, Gerry Ann Presley, Barbara Presley and Sue Presley; mother-in-law, Carrie Brown; father-in-law, Charles Baker and wife, Gertrude along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Baker Presley; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Berta Presley of Philadelphia, Kelley and Christi Presley of Loudon; granddaughter, Whitney Beck and husband, Bryan of Loudon; great grandson and light of his life, Dean Beck; step grandchildren: Paul Davidson and wife, Mallory, and son, Dante all of Kingston; Christina Monks and her son, Michael of Loudon; Janice Goldsberry and husband, David and son, Judah; Rachael Goldsberry and children: Laura, Gabe, and Raylon all of Florida; Daniel Pettus of Loudon; brother and sisters-in-law, Buster and Margaret Presley, Geneva Presley, Wilma Presley, Ann Presley, Lois and Agnes Miller, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, December 1st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Interment will follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City. clickfuneralhome.com