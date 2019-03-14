|
|
Jimmy Ray McDaniel
Tellico Plains, TN
McDaniel, Jimmy Ray, age 73, of Tellico Plains peacefully went home to be with his Lord on March 11, 2019 at UT Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Jimmy was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church along with his wife Kay. He was looking forward to their 50th wedding anniversary in June. He loved his family and spending time on his farm with his horses. He never missed a beach vacation and enjoyed simply sitting and watching the waves roll in. He spent many years as a bus driver in Monroe County and retired in 2007 from TMG High School in Sweetwater. Survivors, wife, Kay McDaniel, Tellico Plains; daughter and son-in-law Amy McDaniel-Nelson and Jeremy Nelson, Grasonville, MD, sister and brother-in-law Judy and Jr. Bunch, Madisonville, nephew Jesse and Jody Bunch, Madisonville, TN. Preceded in death by parents, Reverend R.C. and Genetta McDaniel, brother Johnny McDaniel, and in-laws Vernon and Ruby Caughran. Graveside Service and Interment 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, Piney Grove Cemetery, Rev. Dwayne Leming and Rev. Ollie Lankford officiating. Family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Piney Grove Cemetery Fund by contacting: Chris Teague, (423) 271-1894. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019