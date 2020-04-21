|
|
Rev. Jimmy Ronald Hammond
Maryville - The Reverend Jimmy Ronald Hammond, age 82, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 19th after a sudden and brief battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, caring step dad and grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Marie Armstrong Hammond; his first wife Linda Bedsaul Hammond; his sister Barbara Jacqueline Hawkins, and his brother-in-law Connor Wayne Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Barbara Speer Hammond, stepson and daughter-in-law Stephen Turpin (Chrissy) (step grandson Declan); and stepdaughters and sons-in-law Melanie Gettelfinger (Jeff); Deanna Harrell (Allen) (step grandsons Nate, Ethan, and Noah); Nieces Tammy Ashford (Gary) (great nephews Nick, and Jake (Ashton) and Sandy Hawkins (great niece Mindy).
Ron was a 1959 graduate of Emory and Henry College, Emory, Va. In 1965, he graduated from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Atlanta where he obtained his Master of Divinity degree.
Ron was a United Methodist Minister in the Holston Conference for over 40 years, faithfully serving churches in Virginia and Tennessee. A good part of his ministry was centered around the Knoxville area serving First United Methodist Church, Dandridge, Colonial Heights UMC, Alcoa First UMC, and Concord UMC. He also served as the District Superintendent of the Morristown District-known today as the Mountain View District.
His ministry was wide spread leading tour groups to the Holy Land in Israel, joining a short term mission trip to Liberia, Africa in 1971 and serving 8 years on the Board of Trustees at Emory and Henry College, Emory, Va. One of his proudest accomplishments was giving leadership to the formation of the Contemporary Worship Service - called Sunday Morning Light - at Concord UMC, Knoxville, TN, the last church he served before retiring. On his retirement, he led the Legacy of Commitment Campaign raising $8.2 million for the unfunded liability for the ministers of the Holston conference. Ron was faithful to God's call in every way.
Ron loved to travel, having visited all 50 states with 5 trips to Alaska where he fished the Kenai River for King and Sockeye Salmon. He traveled extensively in Europe, South America, and Africa, and he loved river cruises. He was also an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He felt one of his greatest achievements was teaching his 4 grandsons how to hunt and fish. Ron loved sports of any kind. He enjoyed playing basketball in high school and at E&H College. He had a true passion for the U.T. mens football and basketball programs as well as for the Lady Vols.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, Maryville, on Wednesday April 22, 2020 with the Reverend Catherine Nance officiating. Due to current health concerns, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Rd. Maryville, TN. 37803, or Emory & Henry College, P.O. Box 950, Emory, VA 24327.
Services in care of McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway, Maryville, Tn. 37801
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020