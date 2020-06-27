Jimmy Spradling
Jimmy Spradling

Knoxville - Jimmy "Dude or Dugan" Spradling age, 80 of Knoxville, Tn went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020 from his home at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Clinton, Tn. Jimmy was known for walking and hitchhiking as well as being a life long resident of Halls Crossroads. Jimmy served 43 years with Tennessee Department of Transportation while thumbing a ride every where he went. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Beulah Spradling, brother Tony Spradling, and sister RoseAnn Spradling. He is survived by many life long friends. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel Sunday June 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Pleasant View Cemetery off Hwy 61 Maynardville, Tn on Monday June 29, 2020 at 10:45am for an 11:00am Graveside Service with Rev. Larry Wood Officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
