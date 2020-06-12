Jimmy Steele West Sr.
1939 - 2020
Jimmy Steele West, Sr.

Madisonville - Jimmy Steele West, Sr., of Madisonville, born Jan. 1, 1939, departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was educated in the Loudon and Sweetwater School system. He attended Tuskegee University (formerly Institute) until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he moved to Madisonville, TN and served as pastor for several churches until serving as senior pastor at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, London, TN for 18 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Carolyn; daughters, Stephanie, Carol, Shayla, and Taurean; son, Jimmy West, Jr.; grandchildren, Pia West, Titus (Janelle) Robinson and Jeremiah West. He is preceded in death by parents, Clifford Love and Velma West and daughter, Sherri West. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Biereley Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation will be from 1- 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
