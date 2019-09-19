Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Jimmy Wayne Coffman Obituary
Jimmy Wayne Coffman

Lenoir City -

Jimmy Wayne Coffman, age 56 of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He served in the United States Army Reserves with active duty in Iraq. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, George F. Coffman; brothers, Jerry Coffman and George Coffman; grandparents, John and Gertrude Coffman, Cole and Rosa Hussey; nephew, George Allen Coffman. He is survived by his daughter, Kristi Coffman; sons, Daniel Coffman and Douglas Coffman; daughter, Jessica Little; granddaughters, Jamie Coffman and Kay Lynn Little; mother, Klara M. Coffman; sister, Belinda Raper; brother, Johnny Coffman; nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Click Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 Friday morning and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for 10 a.m. graveside services. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
