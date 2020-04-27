Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy White Obituary
Jimmy White

Strawberry Plains - Jimmy Lee White, age 86, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist Faith. Jimmy retired from Lay's Packing Company after 38 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Lucille White; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by wife of 62 years, Arlzie Loveday White; daughter, Donna (Alan) Melton; son, James A. "Tony" (Donna) White; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Beers and Daythine Knight; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924. There will be a private graveside service at Eastview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.

Arrangements by McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -