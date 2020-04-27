|
|
Jimmy White
Strawberry Plains - Jimmy Lee White, age 86, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist Faith. Jimmy retired from Lay's Packing Company after 38 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Lucille White; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by wife of 62 years, Arlzie Loveday White; daughter, Donna (Alan) Melton; son, James A. "Tony" (Donna) White; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Beers and Daythine Knight; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924. There will be a private graveside service at Eastview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Arrangements by McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020