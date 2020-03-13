|
|
JImmy Wilson
Kodak - James "Jimmy" Wilson - age 57 of Kodak went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, Kenneth Wilson. He is survived by wife of 38 years, Loria Wilson; children, Jamie (Adam) Large, Nicholas Wilson; grandchildren, Gabriel Large, Keaton Wilson, Kylie Wilson; mother, Margaret Wilson; siblings, Vickie (Gordon) Scott, Norma West, Kenneth (Kathy) Wilson; sisters-in-law, Frankie (Tom) Jaynes, Kathy (Steve) Cook, and Audrey (Glen) Gosnell; and several other family members. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Rev. Buddy Garland officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a procession to Thorn Grove Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers: Troy Book, Wilson Book, Justin Wilson, Steven Wilson, Chase Frame, and Hunter Frame. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020