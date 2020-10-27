Jo Ann Branum
Knoxville - Jo Ann (Ingle) Branum, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away October 27th, at Atria Weston Place. She was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Jackie "Jack" Branum; parents, Benjamin Ingle and Maude (Ott) Ingle; brothers, Roscoe, Fred, Herbert, Gene, and Bud Ingle; sister, Rose Mary Ingle. Survived by her son, Marty (Mary) Branum, 4 step grandchildren, 9 step great- grandchildren, and 5 step great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Winston) Huskey. The family would like to thank Jo Ann's caregivers and hospice nurses for their loving care. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Friday at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockford, TN at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Rev. David Stooksbury officiating. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
