1/2
Jo Ann Branum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Branum

Knoxville - Jo Ann (Ingle) Branum, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away October 27th, at Atria Weston Place. She was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Jackie "Jack" Branum; parents, Benjamin Ingle and Maude (Ott) Ingle; brothers, Roscoe, Fred, Herbert, Gene, and Bud Ingle; sister, Rose Mary Ingle. Survived by her son, Marty (Mary) Branum, 4 step grandchildren, 9 step great- grandchildren, and 5 step great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Winston) Huskey. The family would like to thank Jo Ann's caregivers and hospice nurses for their loving care. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Friday at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockford, TN at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Rev. David Stooksbury officiating. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved