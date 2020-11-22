Jo Ann Brooks Elmore
Knoxville - Jo Ann Brooks Elmore, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 in her own home surrounded by her family. Jo Ann was born at home in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 13, 1936. Knoxville remained her home until her death. She was the Daughter of Irene Stella (Childress) and Jessie James Brooks.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters Jean Whalen and Janice (Rensell) Strickland, Brother Bill Brooks, Daughter Deborah Ann Davis and Sons Brad Wilson and Mark Elmore.
She is survived by her sister, Wilma (Mike) Massengill, and Sons Tony (Penny) Wilson and Scott (Catherine) Elmore and a multitude of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great Grandchild, Nieces and Nephews, names of whom are too many to list here.
Special thanks to the staff at Fort Sanders Hospital (Where incidentally she served as a Pink Lady for years) for the care she received following her stroke. Hospice and Medical workers don't receive nearly enough credit for their vocations. Also, our unbounded gratitude to Penny Wilson and Lauren Wilson Maples for your selfless, loving care for her as you nursed her at home. You are both truly angels on earth and without your sacrifice, we would not have been able to be with her to the end.
"Don't spend your money on Flowers. Just a rose will do." We will miss this bright light terribly.
The family will meet at 1:45 pm on Tuesday November 24, 2020 to celebrate her life at a 2:00 pm graveside in Greenwood Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.